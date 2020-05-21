In short
According to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, the cancellation of music, art, drama and cultural events, has considerably weakened the professional, social and economic status of artists, artistes, performers, creatives and cultural professionals. The ministry puts the number of those affected to 700 after the cancellation of over 300 cultural events.
Counting the Loses; COVID-19 Costs Artistes UGX 150 Billion
21 May 2020
