Counting the Loses; COVID-19 Costs Artistes UGX 150 Billion

Minister Peace Mutuzo on the right franked by Naumo Juliana the commisioner incharge of Culture

According to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, the cancellation of music, art, drama and cultural events, has considerably weakened the professional, social and economic status of artists, artistes, performers, creatives and cultural professionals. The ministry puts the number of those affected to 700 after the cancellation of over 300 cultural events.

 

