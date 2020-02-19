Pamela Mawanda
Countries Failing to Protect Children- Report

19 Feb 2020
According to the report, countries are not doing enough to protect children and their futures. The lack of strong policies to put an end to unhealthy advertisements, environmental degradation and climate change leave children vulnerable Pamela Mawanda

In short
According to the report, the futures of 250 children in low and middle income countries have been cut short due to environmental degradation, climate change and unhealthy commercial advertising that has led to an increase in childhood obesity

 

