Countries Set Global Targets to Reduce Cases of Diabetes

In short
The targets are supposed to be achieved by 2030. A total of five targets were agreed to. These include 80% of people living with diabetes being diagnosed, 80% having control of glycaemia and 80% having good control of their blood pressure. And above all, the targets call for 100% of all people with type one diabetes having access to affordable insulin and blood glucose self-monitoring equipment
Countries Set Global Targets to Reduce Cases of Diabetes28 May 2022, 10:53 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
