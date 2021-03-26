Countries Struggling to Reach High-Risk Populations in COVID-19 Vaccinations

In short
44 African countries have received vaccines through the COVAX Facility or through donations and bilateral agreements, and 32 of them have begun vaccinations. The COVAX Facility has supplied nearly 16 million doses to 28 countries since launching deliveries to the continent in February. But the continent has so far administered 7.7 million vaccine doses mainly to high-risk population groups.
Countries Struggling to Reach High-Risk Populations in COVID-19 Vaccinations26 Mar 2021, 06:50 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
