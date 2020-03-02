Sylvia Nankya
10:58

Countries with Weak Health Care Systems Get Emergency Aid to Fight Coronavirus

2 Mar 2020, 10:57 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Lifestyle Updates

In short
UNICEF is leading on preventative actions in communities across the affected countries with risk communication, providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health clinics and monitoring the impact of the outbreak to support continuity of care, education and social services.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.