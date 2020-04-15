Wambuzi Reacheal
07:42

Country Running on Reserved Power Supply-ERA

15 Apr 2020, 07:38 Comments 121 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
The energy and mineral resources minster, Hon. Mary Kitutu inspects the floating island at Nalubaale dam.

The energy and mineral resources minster, Hon. Mary Kitutu inspects the floating island at Nalubaale dam.

In short
On Tuesday, turbines at the three main power supply plants of Nalubaale, Kiira, and Bujjagali were blocked by a floating island on Monday night. The blockage sent the country in a total blackout for close to one hour.

 

Tagged with: company country island plant power generation supply
Mentioned: Bujjagali ERA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.