Country Running on Reserved Power Supply-ERA

On Tuesday, turbines at the three main power supply plants of Nalubaale, Kiira, and Bujjagali were blocked by a floating island on Monday night. The blockage sent the country in a total blackout for close to one hour.
15 Apr 2020, 07:38
The energy and mineral resources minster, Hon. Mary Kitutu inspects the floating island at Nalubaale dam.
