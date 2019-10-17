Couple Arrested for Chopping 2-Year-Old Boy into Pieces

In short
Patrick Busuulwa, 23, and his wife Allen Mukirwa, 18, both residents of Bulaga -Ssumbwe, are accused of strangling their child Patrick Ssimbwa, and chopping him into pieces. The body of the boy was reportedly dumped in a swamp by the father, who later filed a case of a missing child at Bulaga police post.
Couple Arrested for Chopping 2-Year-Old Boy into Pieces17 Oct 2019, 17:36 Comments 229 Views Crime Updates
