Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema says that investigations revealed that on July 23, health workers referred the sick boy to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital where he was put on oxygen under intensive care unit. He breathed his last two days later.
Couple Arrested for Killing 7-Year-Old Son in Omoro
