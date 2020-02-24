In short
“As the result of the said acts, our clients went through mental breakdown, anguish and devastation plus being named thieves from people who have given contributions for their wedding reception. Our clients believe they are entitled to damages from you for your acts and omissions,” says advocate Tumwesigye in a demand notice.
Couple Demands Ugx600M from Church Over Cancelled Wedding Top story24 Feb 2020, 07:08 Comments 441 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: Benson Muhwezi Couple Demands Ugx600M from Church Over Canceled Wedding Elizabeth Nantale Mutabazi Kampala Diocesan Secretary Kampala Diocesan secretary, Reverend Canon John Awodi Rev. Kenneth Karyeija, the Vicar St Stephen’s Kitara Church of Uganda Sarah Kemigisha Sarah Kemigisha Muhwezi Sophie Akankwasa bans of marriage
Mentioned: All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero Kampala Diocese Mujurizi, Alinatwe & Byamukama Advocates Registered Trustees of Church of Uganda St Stephen’s Kitara Church of Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.