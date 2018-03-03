Couple in Kisoro Loses Baby in Domestic Brawl

In short
The suspect has been identified as Emmanuel Sabahutu, a resident of Gakoro Cell, Sooko parish of Muramba Sub County, Kisoro District. According to police, the two-month-old baby boy was hit on the ground on March 1st, when Sabahutu was fighting with his wife, 26-year-old Sarah Nyiramugisha.
Couple in Kisoro Loses Baby in Domestic Brawl3 Mar 2018, 16:59 Comments 145 Views Kisoro, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: domestic violence
