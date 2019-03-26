Davidson Ndyabahika
18:08

Court Accepts Fresh Evidence in Mak Gold Scam Case

26 Mar 2019, 18:07 Comments 49 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Court Updates
Some of the fake gold bricks the suspects were arrested with at Makerere University last year.

Some of the fake gold bricks the suspects were arrested with at Makerere University last year.

In short
Last week, the suspects’ lawyers Humphrey Tumwesigye and Simon Peter Musangala from Musangala Advocates & Solicitors said they were taken by surprise and accused the State Attorney of smuggling in new evidence to pin the accused.

 

Tagged with: Canadian national, Assi Soubhi David Kironde gold scam suspect Grade One Magistrate Beatrice Khainza Humphrey Tumwesigye Nasser Kibirige  gold scam suspect Ronald Kamugisha gold scam suspect SP Sylvia Chelangat Simon Peter Musangala from Musangala Advocates Stellah Kalungi Dindi gold scam  suspect Yazidi Kabonge gold scam suspect
Mentioned: City Hall Court Makerere University Musangala Advocates & Solicitors Physical Chemistry lab college of natural sciences –conas

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.