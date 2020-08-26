AYUBU KIRINYA
17:03

Court Adjourns Kyagulanyi’s Case Indefinatly

26 Aug 2020, 17:02 Comments 163 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Court Politics Updates
Robert Kyagulanyi (C) Shares with his Lawyer Anthony Wameli in Red neck tie with a red file

In short
Katumbuki said there were so many people in court, which undermines the social distancing aspect of preventing the spread of Covid-19. Kyagulanyi ran to court after the security officials blocked his radio talk show on the Mbale City based BCU FM three weeks ago.

 

