However, on Monday court failed to proceed with the trial after the defense lawyers led by Medard Lubega Ssegona told the magistrate that the state had failed disclose how they intend to proceed with prosecution. Ssegona specifically argued that the state was erroneously reinstating a case of 2010, which was heard and dismissed by court because of poor prosecution and lack of evidence against his client.
Court Adjourns Ssekikubo’s Trial Over Missing Records Top story18 Feb 2020, 17:22 Comments 176 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Politics Crime Updates
Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo alongside his lawyer Medard Ssegona after a Court Session in Masaka, the trail was delayed over lack of records from previous prosecution
