In short
On Friday, Justice Boniface Wamala ruled that filing of supplementary affidavits is not time-bound given the Covid19 lockdown situation that also restricted the movement of persons.
Court Allows Minister Kania to File Additional Affidavits
Obiga Mario Kania consulting with his Lawyers outside Arua Court shortly after his additional five affidavits were allowed to be filed.
