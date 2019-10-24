Kukunda Judith
Court Allows Mumbere to Travel Abroad for Treatment

24 Oct 2019
Left to Right: Rwenzururu King Mumbere Chatting with one of his subjects at the International Crimes Division in Kampala as the Queen looks

Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli, however, declined to allow him permission to travel to Kasese on grounds that he can easily interfere with state witnesses in a case in which he faces 41 charges related to murder, aggravated robbery, and terrorism among others.

 

