Court Asks for Written Submissions in Bobi Wine's Concerts Case

4 Jun 2018, 15:39 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report

Bobi Wine dragged the government to court, together with Former Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Frank Mwesigwa after the cancellation of concerts he had organized weeks after taking oath after a Member of Parliament. The concerts had been organized in Parts of Kampala, Mukono, Kasese, Kiryandongo, and Kamuli.

 

