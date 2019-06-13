Kukunda Judith
18:23

Court Asks for Written Submissions in Basajjabalaba Compensation Case

13 Jun 2019, 18:12 Comments 69 Views Court Updates
Parties in the Basajjabalaba Compesation Case. File Photo

Parties in the Basajjabalaba Compesation Case. File Photo

In short
Legal Brains Trust challenged the procedure leading to the compensation citing that it was fraudulent and demanded that Basajjabalaba and 19 other respondents should refund the money in question.

 

Tagged with: advocate isaac ssemakadde caleb alaka david mpanga and company advocates hassan basajjabalaba

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.