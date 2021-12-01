Court Asks for Written Submissions in Chapter Four Case

In short
Chapter Four Uganda’s activities were suspended a few days prior to the withdraw of criminal charges of money laundering against its Executive Director Nicholas Opiyo whose organization had been accused of allegations of funding terror.
Court Asks for Written Submissions in Chapter Four Case1 Dec 2021, 16:33 Comments 79 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Chapter Four Uganda Counsel David Mpanga National NGO Bureau
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.