Court Asks for Written Submissions in Kazinda Appeal Case

In short
Kazinda who has been convicted twice went to the Court of Appeal challenging the sentence and conviction of five years over forgery. He also challenged being convicted for possessing government documents such as security forms and cash withdrawal forms at his home in Bukoto without permission.
Court Asks for Written Submissions in Kazinda Appeal Case16 Oct 2018, 17:44 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Former Principle Accountant Geoffrey Kazinda at the Court of Appeal in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
