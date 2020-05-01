Court Awards Former CAO UGX 153m for Illegal Dismissal

In short
In 2019, Nkunyingi dragged the Secretary of Public Commission and Attorney General to court challenging his dismissal from the Public Service.
Court Awards Former CAO UGX 153m for Illegal Dismissal1 May 2020, 14:51 Comments 109 Views Court Updates
Former Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Manafwa District, Juma Nkunyingi Ssembajja has been awarded Shillings 153 million in damages caused to him due to erroneous dismissal from Public Service.
