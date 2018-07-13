Maj Iduuli Awarded UGX 700m for Erroneous Retirement

In short
Maj. Iduuli, 43, joined UPDF in 1998 and served as a defence lawyer at the General Court Martial from 2014 to July 25, 2016. But he says that he was removed from the army without referring to either an instrument from the Commander in Chief or a message from the Chief of Defense Forces.
Maj Iduuli Awarded UGX 700m for Erroneous Retirement13 Jul 2018, 20:49 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Retired Maj Ronald Iduuli in a blue suit together with his lawyer, Noel Nuwe Login to license this image from 1$.
