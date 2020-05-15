In short
In the judgement read out by the Mukono High Court Registrar Harriet Ssali, Justice Margret Mutonyi awarded each of the applicants after their rights to a peaceful demonstration were abused, unlawfully arrested and detained.
Court Awards Presidential Age Limit Protestors UGX 300m for Illegal Arrest and Torture
15 May 2020
Mukono, Uganda
