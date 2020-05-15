Kimbowa Ivan
18:10

Court Awards Presidential Age Limit Protestors UGX 300m for Illegal Arrest and Torture

15 May 2020, 18:08 Comments 189 Views Mukono, Uganda Court Human rights Health Report
The accused's lawyer Emmanuel Turyomwe outside the court after the judgement.

The accused's lawyer Emmanuel Turyomwe outside the court after the judgement.

In short
In the judgement read out by the Mukono High Court Registrar Harriet Ssali, Justice Margret Mutonyi awarded each of the applicants after their rights to a peaceful demonstration were abused, unlawfully arrested and detained.

 

Tagged with: Presidential Age Limit Protestors Awarded UGX 300 Million for Unlawful Arrest and Detention

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.