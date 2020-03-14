In short
Before awarding the costs of the suit to Kemigisa, Ssekaana has also issued a permanent injunction against Redpepper their agents and assignees from publishing defamatory statements against Kemigisa.
Court Awards Tooro Queen Mother Ugx 83 Million in Fake Dollar Case Top story14 Mar 2020, 12:57 Comments 298 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Best Kemigisa Defamation Fake Dollar Case Justice Musa Ssekaana of the Civil Division of High Court USA redpepper publications
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.