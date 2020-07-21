EDSON KINENE
Court Awards UGX 70m to Bushenyi Ishaka Municipal Officials for Illegal Interdiction

Delivering his judgment on Tuesday, Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija said that the three officials were put through a lot of inconvenience, both psychologically and physically by going to court to prevent the alleged illegalities.

 

Mentioned: Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality

