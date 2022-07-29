Court Blocks Cancellation of Owino Market Lease

In short
Justice Boniface Wamala issued the injunction on Friday after an application was filed by the vendors under the St. Balikuddembe Market Stalls, Space and Lock-up Shops Owners Association-SSLOA.
Court Blocks Cancellation of Owino Market Lease29 Jul 2022, 18:23 Comments 169 Views Business and finance Breaking news
Blanshe Musinguzi
President Museveni at Owino Market with the market authorities Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.