In short
The proprietor of Globe world Engineering Uganda Limited Joseph Kizza dragged the municipal council to court for contravention of their agreement by failing to remit the companys Valued Added Tax amounting to Shillings 3.2 million Shillings,
Court Blocks Fort Portal Street Parking Contract
Interim injuction order issued by High Court in Fort Portal
