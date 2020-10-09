Court Blocks NRM Northern Youth MP Elections

In short
The postponement followed an order stemming from a suit in which George Abudul one of the aspirant for North Youth MP challenged the commission’s decision to denominate him.
Court Blocks NRM Northern Youth MP Elections9 Oct 2020, 18:14 Comments 112 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Election Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: NRM electoral commission NRM youth demonstrate North Youth MP aspirant de- nominated North Youth election postponed
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement -NRM party
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.