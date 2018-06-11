Court Cancels Interdiction of Soroti University Secretary

In short
The university council had interdicted Achimo to pave way for investigations by the IGG against her over corruption, abuse of office and embezzlement. But she petitioned the court to stop the interdiction saying the action was malicious and intended to tarnish her reputation.
Court Cancels Interdiction of Soroti University Secretary11 Jun 2018, 18:58 Comments 138 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Report
