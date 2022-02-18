Court Confirms Gabula the Rightful King of Busoga

In short
Justice Rwakakooko further stated that Gabula was in 2014 elected in the presence of 10 royal chiefs, making him the legally recognized king, since he was elected with the recommended quorum.
Court Confirms Gabula the Rightful King of Busoga18 Feb 2022, 15:09 Comments 110 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
Daniel Lubogo, the lawyer of HRH Columbus Wambuzi, the royal chief of Bulamogi chiefdom, addressing journalists after the court session.
In short
Tagged with: head
Mentioned: Alex Luganda Busoga Columbus Wambuzi Daniel Lubogo Fred Waninda Gabula Nadiope Jeanne Rwakakooko
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.