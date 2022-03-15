Amony Immaculate
08:10

Court Convicts Boda-boda Rider For Murdering Passenger

15 Mar 2022, 08:09 Comments 113 Views Court Human rights Crime Updates

In short
According to the prosecution, Amuja grabbed Ocen's arm and twisted it before punching and kicking him severally on the back and stomach respectively. He took all the money from Ocen's pockets before fleeing the scene. Ocen died shortly after the incident.

 

Tagged with: Boda- boda rider convicted for murdering passenger Lira High Court
Mentioned: Lira High Court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.