Court Convicts Boda-boda Rider For Murdering Passenger

In short
According to the prosecution, Amuja grabbed Ocen's arm and twisted it before punching and kicking him severally on the back and stomach respectively. He took all the money from Ocen's pockets before fleeing the scene. Ocen died shortly after the incident.
Court Convicts Boda-boda Rider For Murdering Passenger15 Mar 2022, 08:09 Comments 113 Views Court Human rights Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: Lira High Court
