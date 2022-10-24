Court Convicts Businessman Mukesh Shukla in Hotel Diplomat Case

In short
The Court has heard that the Prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt with evidence from their seven witnesses that Mukesh had committed the said crimes against him of which he had denied previously.
Court Convicts Businessman Mukesh Shukla in Hotel Diplomat Case24 Oct 2022, 23:37 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
The Executive Director Shumuk Investiment Limited , Mukesh Shukla Appearing at Buganda Road Court Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.