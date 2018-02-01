Ambrose Okai
17:57

Man Sentenced for Smearing Wife's Panties With Red Pepper

1 Feb 2018, 17:57 Comments 201 Views Court Crime Northern Report
The Body of a Woman is a Contested Ground. Women Undergo Various Forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Northern Uganda Peter Labeja

The Body of a Woman is a Contested Ground. Women Undergo Various Forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Northern Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Lira Grade One Magistrate, Hilary Kiwanuka convicted Moses Okello, a resident of Barmola village, Bala Sub County in Kole district on Thursday.

 

Tagged with: kole man adulterates wifes undergarment with red pepper kole man sentenced to 40 days of community service for adulterating wifes undergarment with red pepper sexual and gender based violence in northern uganda hilary kiwanuka grade one magistrate lira district
Mentioned: judiciary

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.