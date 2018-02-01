In short
The Lira Grade One Magistrate, Hilary Kiwanuka convicted Moses Okello, a resident of Barmola village, Bala Sub County in Kole district on Thursday.
Man Sentenced for Smearing Wife's Panties With Red Pepper1 Feb 2018, 17:57 Comments 201 Views Court Crime Northern Report
The Body of a Woman is a Contested Ground. Women Undergo Various Forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Northern Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.