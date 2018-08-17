Court Dismisses Petition Against Kyambogo University Appointments

Dr Peter Okello and his Lawyer Isaac Semakadde in a Black Suit . Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Dr Okello petitioned the High Court early this year, seeking fresh recruitment for the position of Academic Registrar at Kyambogo University. This followed the appointment of Dr Annie Begumisa, the former Academic Registrar of Makerere University Business School, as the new Academic Registrar of Kyambogo University.