Court Declares Tax Appeal Deposits Unconstitutional

In short
The ruling today is a huge boost to business owners that have for long argued that their money is unnecessarily held up at URA as cases drag on for years at the Tax Appeals Tribunal. It is, however, a blow to URA that has been collecting this money before one could challenge its decisions.
Court Declares Tax Appeal Deposits Unconstitutional24 Jul 2020, 17:43 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Fuelex Uganda limited challenged requirement to first pay 30% of tax in dispute before challenging tax assessment by URA
