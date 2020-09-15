In short
Ssekaana said that since the election process has already started and is still ongoing, issuing an interim injunction may bring political confusion. The Judge later promised to hear the main case soon for which he fixed for September 18 2020.
Court Declines to Block Nomination of NUP Candidates Top story15 Sep 2020, 21:41 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Basile Difas and Hassan Twaha Bobi Wine City lawyer Anthony Wameli David Lewis Lubongoya secretary general of NUP Moses Kibalama NUP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.