Court Declines to Use Zoom Technology in Abid Alam Case

24 Apr 2020, 17:47 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Report
Businessman Abid Alam at Buganda Road Court. File Photo

Abid Alam was arrested last week and remanded to Kitalya prison on charges of conspiring with four police officers to defeat the course of justice. According to Prosecution, Abid Alam conspired with police officers to defeat the course of justice by unlawfully releasing confidential information regarding a case file in which he was a prime suspect.

 

