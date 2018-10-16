Kukunda Judith
Court Defers Judgment on Late Nyombi, Karamagi Case

16 Oct 2018, 19:55 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report

The late Nyombi also testified against Karamagi. In his statement, Nyombi told court that he remembered Karamagi whom he first met at the High Court end of year function. He explained that he was one of the people that were meant to deliver speeches and towards the end of his statement, he saw Karamagi appearing before him on his right hand side.

 

