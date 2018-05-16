Court Directs Kyambogo University to Avail Results of Dr. Okello

In short
Some of the documents Kyambogo University was to disclose to court included, the entire records used in the process, Minutes of the University Councils Appointments Board, series of decisions made among other bodies of evidence.
Court Directs Kyambogo University to Avail Results of Dr. Okello16 May 2018, 19:57 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Dr kello in a grey suit together with his lawyer Semakadde Outside Court in Kampala. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.