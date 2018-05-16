Kukunda Judith
19:57

Court Directs Kyambogo University to Avail Results of Dr. Okello

16 May 2018, 19:57 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Dr kello in a grey suit together with his lawyer Semakadde Outside Court in Kampala. Kukunda Judith

Dr kello in a grey suit together with his lawyer Semakadde Outside Court in Kampala. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Some of the documents Kyambogo University was to disclose to court included, the entire records used in the process, Minutes of the University Councils Appointments Board, series of decisions made among other bodies of evidence.

 

Tagged with: dr peter okello dr annie begumisa isaac semakadde
Mentioned: kyambogo university center for legal aid

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.