Court Dismisses Application Againts Implementation of Digital Stamps Top story

5 Nov 2019, 18:30 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Court Breaking news
The Building that Houses the Civil Division oif High Court in Kampala

Justice Musa Ssekaana of Civil Division of High Court on Tuesday dismissed the application filed by Alcohol Association of Uganda and 38 Companies led by Nile Breweries Limited-NBL arguing that courts cannot grant an injunction which will have the effect of suspending the operation of the legislation.

 

