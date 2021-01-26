Court Dismisses Application For Ngora County Parliamentary Vote Recount

In short

Achayo, a flag-bearer under the ruling National Resistance Movement- NRM lost to an independent candidate and incumbent, David Abala. According to the results, Abala garnered 8,383 while Achayo got 7,513 votes. In the petition his lawyer, Halid Salim, Achayo contends that Electoral Commission used provisional results from 54 out of 65 polling stations to declare Abala winner.