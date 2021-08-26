Court Dismisses Bail Application by UPDF Lt. Col. Facing Murder

In short
The suspects reportedly shot the deceased to death before arresting his 9 family members. They were arrested and charged with murder contrary to section 188/189 of the Penal Code Act, conspiracy to commit murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.
Court Dismisses Bail Application by UPDF Lt. Col. Facing Murder26 Aug 2021, 14:42 Comments 147 Views Lira, Uganda Court Human rights Security Updates
