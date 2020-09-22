Hafitha Issa
19:52

Court Dismisses Case Against Democratic Party

22 Sep 2020, 19:45 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Politics Report
Nobert Mao the President General of Democratic Party Courtesy Picture

Nobert Mao the President General of Democratic Party

In short
Justice Musa Ssekaana delivered the verdict on an application filed by 32 DP challenging the decision by the NEC cancelling the election of executive committees in the area. The petitioners had completed grassroots elections up to the Municipal level.

 

Tagged with: dp elections

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.