Court Dismisses Case against Suspended Makerere Students

In short
The students Frank Bwambale, David Musiri, and Roy Rugumayo, were suspended by Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, on allegations of using social media platforms to organize unlawful assemblies.
Court Dismisses Case against Suspended Makerere Students16 Nov 2018, 19:49 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Acquitted students in the Middle as Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde Receives a Check of Ugx 8 million for their Legal Fees. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.