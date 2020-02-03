Kukunda Judith
13:15

Court Dismisses Charges Against Rwabwogo Stalker Top story

3 Feb 2020, 13:12 Comments 172 Views Court Breaking news
Brian Isiko a Student at YMCA who had reportedly sent love messages to MP Rwabwogo

Brian Isiko a Student at YMCA who had reportedly sent love messages to MP Rwabwogo

In short
Rwabwogo dragged Isiko to court for persistently sending her annoying love messages. This morning, court heard that it was the seventh time that Rwabwogo had failed to show up yet she is the only prosecution witness in the matter.

 

Tagged with: Brian Isiko Isiko released Offensive Communication

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.