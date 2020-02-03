In short
Rwabwogo dragged Isiko to court for persistently sending her annoying love messages. This morning, court heard that it was the seventh time that Rwabwogo had failed to show up yet she is the only prosecution witness in the matter.
Court Dismisses Charges Against Rwabwogo Stalker Top story3 Feb 2020, 13:12 Comments 172 Views Court Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Brian Isiko Isiko released Offensive Communication
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.