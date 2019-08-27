Kukunda Judith
15:43

Court Dismisses DPP’s Appeal Against Acquittal of Muslim Clerics Top story

27 Aug 2019, 15:32 Comments 140 Views Court Breaking news
Amir Kinene has been in Prison Unlawfully for two years. Court has set him free

Amir Kinene has been in Prison Unlawfully for two years. Court has set him free

In short
The DPP ran to the appellant court on August 19th, 2019 after the International Crimes Division –ICD acquitted Muslim clerics for the murder of Hassan Kirya, the former Spokesperson Kibuli Muslim faction, Dr. Abdul Qadir Muwaya, the former top Shia cleric in Uganda and Mustafa Bahiga, the former Kampala District Amir under Jamaat Dawah Salafiyah Muslim sect.

 

Tagged with: Amir Kinene cheborion barishaki bonny deputy chief justice alfonse owiny-dollo justice elizabeth musoke

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.