on Tuesday afternoon, Justice Musa Sekana upheld Kazini’s victory, saying that he was duly elected as Buhaguzi county Member of Parliament.
Court Dismisses Election Petition against Buhaguzi County MP
Francis Kazini who has been declared by court as the duly elected MP for Buhaguzi county in Kikuube district addresing the press shortly after the court ruling in Masindi.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
