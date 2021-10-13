Court Dismisses Election Petition Against Dr Michael Bukenya

In short

Dr Bukenya was declared the winner of the election with 15,190 votes against his main challenger Babirye Jane Zaninka, who polled 6,047 votes. But Babirye, a member of the Opposition National Unity Platform – NUP petitioned the High Court in Mubende accusing Dr Bukenya jointly with the Electoral Commission - EC of violating the principles of a free and fair election and constitutionally guaranteed electoral process.