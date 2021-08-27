Court Dismisses Election Petition Against Nebbi Municipality MP

In short
In his ruling on Friday, Justice Boniface Wamala said since there was a suit in 2019, whose matter was heard and determined by a competent court and the fresh petition concerns the same matter earlier determined, the same issue cannot be subject to court proceedings.
Court Dismisses Election Petition Against Nebbi Municipality MP27 Aug 2021, 19:53 Comments 113 Views Nebbi, Uganda Court 2021 Elections Report
Hashim Suleiman MP Nebbi Municipality Leaving Court after petition against his victory bt Robert Onega was dismissed with half costs.
