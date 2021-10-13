Court Dismisses Petitions Against Gogonyo, Namisindwa MPs

In short
“The petitioner having failed to satisfy court that the respondent committed illegal practices, the petition has to fail, accordingly respondent was thus validly returned as the elected member of parliament for Namisindwa county. Accordingly, this petition is here by dismissed with costs to the respondent” she ordered in her judgment.
Court Dismisses Petitions Against Gogonyo, Namisindwa MPs13 Oct 2021, 00:45 Comments 96 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.