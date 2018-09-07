Court Dismisses Excess Ticket Sales Suit against FUFA

In short
The fans had sued FUFA for fraudulently selling tickets that outnumbered the sitting capacity of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, during a tie between the National team the Uganda Cranes and Comoros. The game was one of the qualifiers in the run up to the 2016 African Cup of Nations AFCON.
Court Dismisses Excess Ticket Sales Suit against FUFA7 Sep 2018, 16:05 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: suit denis lukambi musa sekaana ambrose tibyasa
Mentioned: fufa namboole stadium mandela national stadium tanzania uganda cranes mujje tulumbe afcon
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.